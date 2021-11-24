Three Takeaways from Nashville's Hany Mukhtar-fueled playoff win over Orlando

“That's what is good about our team. It's not about the individual,” said Mukhtar. “In the end, one has to score, but we know that we have to fight for each other. We have to give everything – I mean, if you look at the second goal, of course they’ll say ‘you did it good.’ But if CJ wouldn't make the run, the right back would just stay in their position and I would not score the goal. So in the end, one has to score, like I said, but yeah, we are a great team and we fight for each other and that makes us so strong.”