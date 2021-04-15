Three takeaways as Toronto FC upset Club Leon in CCL

Here are three areas that sparked Toronto to an upcoming quarterfinal matchup in late-April and early May (dates to be determined) against Mexican side Cruz Azul, who beat Haitian side Arcahaie to also advance past the Round of 16.

Youngsters step up

You could form a pretty darn good five-a-side team with who Toronto didn’t have in their starting XI Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg, center back Chris Mavinga, midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Alejandro Pozuelo, and forwards Jozy Altidore and Ayo Akinola were all missing for one reason or another. Pozuelo is the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Akinola is one of the league’s brightest young talents, to highlight two holes.

But that mattered little after 90 minutes, as Armas entrusted four academy players with key roles. Left winger Jacob Shaffelburg provided the assist on Patrick Mullins’ opener in the 55th minute and midfielder Noble Okello had a would-be goal in the 29th minute called back for an offside decision. Center back Luke Singh was steady after signing his second short-term agreement (four-day contract) of 2021, while midfielder Ralph Priso was tireless in the engine room.

Those four all got the starting nod, leaving Mullins impressed with the players coming through Toronto’s academy. All but Singh have signed Homegrown deals.

“I saw a group of players that not only stepped up in this moment, they embraced it, they shined in that moment,” Mullins said. “We've been seeing their qualities ever since they've been with us in training, in this preseason, and I think we all had belief in what we could do as a group when they were all on the pitch.

“… We saw in their performances, from the guys who started and the guys who came in, that we have quality players and I think we have hungry players that just wanted to get started and keep showing what they can do on these types of stages.”