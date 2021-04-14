No excuses: Shorthanded Toronto FC have belief to oust Club Leon

“Coming out of that match there’s more belief in what we’re doing — again the Columbus preseason match I know gave us the confidence there — and there’s also, those types of games push guys physically and mentally to places where maybe you don’t know that you can go,” Armas said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. “To see heart rates and distance covered at that altitude and then guys are able to push themselves way outside their comfort zone gives each player who’s out there an internal confidence they can push hard and suffer and do that together.”