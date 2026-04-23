Three Stars: Hall, Baribo & Ruvalcaba shine in eight-goal thriller!

The latest chapter of the Atlantic Cup between longtime rivals D.C. United and Red Bull New York was pure cinema.
The two MLS originals played to an incredible, back-and-forth, 4-4 draw at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday night as Designated Players delivered in a big way, with one scoring a brace and another netting a hat trick. At the same time, a teenage sensation continued his electric start to the 2026 campaign.
Let's look back at the three stars of this memorable match.
The back-and-forth shootout had it all, starting with a 15th-minute goal from breakout star Julian Hall, who is on a meteoric rise after his red-hot start to the 2026 campaign.
The 18-year-old homegrown, who became the youngest player in MLS history to score five or more goals in their first six matches of a season, has been instrumental for the Red Bulls, building on his MLS NEXT Pro success.
With 6g/2a, Hall now sits level with Tai Baribo, Rafael Navarro, Hugo Cuypers and Brian White, firmly in the Golden Boot presented by Audi conversation.
Baribo delivered a man-of-the-match performance, dragging D.C. United into the contest with a hat trick. His third, an 80th-minute chest finish, capped off a remarkable display in a back-and-forth match and secured a share of the points for the Black-and-Red.
The Israeli international became just the third MLS player to record at least three regular-season hat tricks since the start of 2024, joining Nashville SC's Sam Surridge (four) and LAFC talisman Denis Bouanga.
Baribo, who arrived in D.C. via a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Union, has six goals in eight starts for his new club.
Red Bull New York Designated Player Jorge Ruvalcaba made his presence felt in a big way on Wednesday night, breaking out with a brace that included two trademark goals in which he darted past multiple defenders before applying a stunning finish touch.
The 24-year-old, who joined RBNY from Pumas UNAM in early February, is beginning to find his form for his new club, and is now up to three goals across 10 matches in all competitions.
After the smoke clears on this barnburner, both sides return to action on the weekend.
Red Bull New York will head to TQL Stadium to face Evander and FC Cincinnati on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
D.C. United kick off simultaneously, hosting Martín Ojeda and Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).