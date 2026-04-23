Three Stars: Hall, Baribo & Ruvalcaba shine in eight-goal thriller!

Let's look back at the three stars of this memorable match.

The two MLS originals played to an incredible, back-and-forth, 4-4 draw at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday night as Designated Players delivered in a big way, with one scoring a brace and another netting a hat trick. At the same time, a teenage sensation continued his electric start to the 2026 campaign.

The latest chapter of the Atlantic Cup between longtime rivals D.C. United and Red Bull New York was pure cinema.

The back-and-forth shootout had it all, starting with a 15th-minute goal from breakout star Julian Hall, who is on a meteoric rise after his red-hot start to the 2026 campaign.

The 18-year-old homegrown, who became the youngest player in MLS history to score five or more goals in their first six matches of a season, has been instrumental for the Red Bulls, building on his MLS NEXT Pro success.