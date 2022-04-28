Three MLS products make ESPN's list of best players under age 21

Fans of Major League Soccer will see some familiar faces when they read the latest edition of ESPN's annual list of the world's 39 best players age 21 or younger .

Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC prodigy turned Bayern Munich and Canada national team star Alphonso Davies tops the MLS-related contingents at No. 9 on the list, authored by longtime European scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen.

Former New York City FC academy talent Gio Reyna lands at No. 21 despite battling injuries of late limiting his contributions to Dortmund and the US men's national team.

And Reyna's USMNT teammate Brenden Aaronson — formerly of Philadelphia Union fame — comes in at 34th for his contributions at Red Bull Salzburg.

Another name familiar to American fans on the prestigious list is USMNT and Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest, who was 37th on Karlsen's rankings.