Three big questions following Charlotte FC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Charlotte FC version ). Read that, too.

As the 2022 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

Charlotte remained in the playoff race until just before Decision Day, plus picked up some fun moments and huge crowds along the way. It was a competitive and fun year, with potential to build upon in year two. It's a crucial winter.

Charlotte FC ’s expansion season certainly was not without intrigue and drama, both of the standard first-year variety and some internal strife that came with a coaching change.

Christian Lattanzio took over as interim head coach at the end of May for Miguel Angel Ramirez. Lattanzio was an in-demand assistant coach when he chose to come to Charlotte (instead of joining Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace in the Premier League).

The question here was going to be about whether or not Lattanzio would get the job – and it seemed like he was going to – then reports came out that a deal is close. A source can confirm those reports: Lattanzio is expected back as full-time manager for 2023.

During his run as interim manager, there were some positive signs and there were some disappointing moments alike, but Lattanzio’s guidance represented a positive shift, though not seismic, on the field.

Under Ramirez:

14 games, 16 points (1.16 PPG)

13 goals, 18 goals against, -5 GD

15.5 xG, 20.4 xGA (-4.9 xGD)

14 big chances created (1 per game)

Under Lattanzio:

19 games, 26 points (1.37 PPG)

31 goals, 32 goals against, -1 GD

25.42 xG, 24 xGA (+1.42 xGD)

28 big chances created (1.47 per game)

All of those numbers are per Opta. Per Second Spectrum, Charlotte went from dead last in xG per game to 21st, which isn’t great but it’s an improvement. They’re pressing a bit more (seventh most team pressures per game in MLS) under Lattanzio than Ramirez (ninth most) and playing long more (15th in long passes per game under Ramirez, seventh under Lattanzio).

Charlotte are picking up more points while scoring (and conceding) a bit more, but have been slightly unlucky in terms of expected goals (which was worse before the four-goal outburst against Philly at the beginning of the month). 1.37 PPG would be right on the playoff line in the Eastern Conference this year. Sample size warning of course, and weird things happen over stretches of a season, but it feels like they figured something out at the end of the year here.

Those are just the numbers. They don’t tell the full story. A key reason why Ramirez was let go was the relationships he kept around the club (or lack thereof in many instances), as well as the direction the culture was going. Things have been much better under Lattanzio behind the scenes.