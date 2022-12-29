Thiago Almada gets World Cup hero's return at Velez Sarsfield

By Jaime Uribarri

Thiago Almada anthem Argentina

Thiago Almada proved the ultimate local-boy-made-good this week after receiving a hero's welcome back to childhood club Vélez Sarsfield, fresh off his FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina.

The Atlanta United playmaker got the red-carpet treatment Wednesday at the famed Villa Olímpica training ground, his home from when he joined the club's academy as a five-year-old to when he signed with the Five Stripes for an MLS-record transfer fee (reported $16 million) in February.

Vélez Sarsfield president Sergio Rapisarda led the tributes for Almada, presenting the 21-year-old with an ID card certifying him as an "honorary member" of the club.

After reuniting with his former teammates, Almada spoke about his surreal experience as a last-minute injury replacement for the Albiceleste, a call-up that saw him earn six minutes of action in the tournament and become the first active MLS player to win a World Cup after an epic victory over France in a final for the ages.

"My first dream was to debut as a professional, my second was to buy my parents a house and my third was to play in a World Cup. And we capped it off by winning it," the Atlanta Designated Player said.

"I'm happy to be here and I'm happy for this recognition."

It's been one recognition after the other for Almada this year. In addition to his career-defining trip to Qatar, he also earned 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors thanks to a standout debut season that included 18 goal contributions (6g/12a).

While his current contract runs through 2025, there has been increasing speculation about a possible move to Europe. For now, the World Cup champion is set to enter his second MLS season as the centerpiece of a Five Stripes side intent on regaining elite status in the league after missing out on the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

After bringing on famed general manager Garth Lagerwey last month, the rebuild wheels are already set in motion in Atlanta.

World Cup Thiago Almada Atlanta United FC

Related Stories

The 22 biggest storylines that defined the 2022 MLS season
Atlanta United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg
Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United
More News
More News
MLS community pays tribute to late Brazilian soccer icon Pelé

MLS community pays tribute to late Brazilian soccer icon Pelé
Another NYCFC icon moves on: Héber traded to Seattle Sounders
Transfer Tracker

Another NYCFC icon moves on: Héber traded to Seattle Sounders
Thiago Almada gets World Cup hero's return at Velez Sarsfield

Thiago Almada gets World Cup hero's return at Velez Sarsfield
USMNT captain Tyler Adams hints at Copa América 2024 participation
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT captain Tyler Adams hints at Copa América 2024 participation
Vancouver Whitecaps extend Caio Alexandre's loan in Brazil
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps extend Caio Alexandre's loan in Brazil
Tesho Akindele turns to "building the better neighborhood" after MLS career
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Tesho Akindele turns to "building the better neighborhood" after MLS career
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.