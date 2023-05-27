Thiago Almada called up for Argentina friendlies in June

Thiago Almada continues to be a mainstay on the Argentina men's national team, earning his second call up of 2023 for La Albiceleste's friendlies against Australia (June 15) and Indonesia (June 19).

The MLS standout has been called in for every Argentina camp since making his debut in a September 2022 friendly against Honduras prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following his debut, he made one appearance in the World Cup as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Poland and then scored his first senior national team goal in a March 2023 friendly against Panama.

Almada's continued inclusion with the current World Cup champions should only further the growth of his ever-rising international profile. Also spurring on his notoriety are the heaps of accolades he's won in the 2023 MLS regular season – multiple Team of the Matchdays presented by Audi, Player of the Matchdays presented by Continental Tire and AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchdays.