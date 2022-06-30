"There was no intention": Kevin Cabral red card hinders LA Galaxy in Minnesota United loss

“I saw video from all angles. He’s certainly trying to get out of the way,” Vanney said of the Young Designated Player. “There was no intention, and red cards change games. Now you’re at 10 [men]. I felt like we didn’t manage the situation great, maybe a little shock. I was so shocked that he was walking off the field. I didn’t even think he’s going to get a yellow card because it wasn’t even that to me. So I don’t know.”

They were losing 1-0 at the time after Emanuel Reynoso ’s long-distance curler found the net, and then head referee Ted Unkel gave LA’s French winger his marching orders after a stray boot caught Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair on the head, having jumped to evade a 50-50 challenge that followed a rebounded shot.

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney made his opinion crystal clear after his team dropped a 3-2 result to Minnesota United FC on Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, reduced to 10 men with nearly three-quarters of the match remaining.

“He made contact with Dayne,” said Loons head coach Adrian Heath. “I don’t know about how forceful it was, but he did make contact. Really then the referee doesn’t have much … he has no other way, he has to send him off. He hit him in the head.”

Naturally, a different perspective arose from Minnesota’s locker room as they snapped a four-game losing streak across all competitions behind Reynoso’s brace and Franco Fragapane ’s sliding volley.

“I have seen it back as well on the replays and Kevin is clearly trying to jump out the challenge,” Bond said. “We all know what Kevin is like as a player, and he is not the type to leave anything in there. The contact is so minimal. Personally, whenever that happens to me, I expect some sort of contact somewhere and usually when that happens, I probably don’t react even that much. You just carry on in the game.”

Asked about the refereeing decision postgame by a pool reporter, a statement said the Video Review crew backed the on-field call. But confusion remained when St. Clair’s opposite number, Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond , assessed the game-changing moment himself.

The match actually finished 10-v-9 in the visitors’ favor after both LA winger Douglas Costa and Minnesota midfielder Joseph Rosales were sent off in the 95th minute for a late scrap. Tensions were high all throughout, and the Loons could be down another player after midfielder Kervin Arriaga exited in the 5th minute with an ankle injury that Heath called “not as bad as we first feared” despite being “very, very swollen.”

Amid the sending-offs, LA scored twice in the second half through midfielder Mark Delgado (60th-minute penalty kick) and striker Dejan Joveljic (93rd-minute shot) to nearly snatch a dramatic late draw. But the hosts weathered one too many mistakes in this Western Conference showdown, and they endured a fourth home loss in the 2022 campaign.

“Not always will we perform perfectly,” Vanney said. “Some guys will make mistakes, but the level of intensity and the work and concentration on the details that we talk about during the week have to be present because we can be a very, very good team when we do that and we can be a very vulnerable team when we don’t, and that’s been too often.”

From the other perspective, St. Clair believes the win shows what MNUFC are capable of.