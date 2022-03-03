The line from Leeds United, Marcelo Bielsa & Jesse Marsch to MLS

An American, Jesse Marsch, has been tabbed as his successor , a somewhat unconventional pick for an EPL relegation battle and a surreal development for many North American observers who witnessed Marsch’s time in MLS as both player and coach. Yet there are more common threads linking Bielsa to the league than you might realize.

The cult icon just departed Leeds United after an illustrious three-and-a-half-year tenure highlighted by the proud club’s long-sought return to the English Premier League after a 16-year exile in the lower divisions, but ending in an injury-wracked squad leaking 21 goals in his final six matches in charge, to leave them perilously perched just above the relegation zone.

“El Loco” is your favorite manager’s favorite manager, his ideas and aura admired and adopted by global elites like Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Diego Simeone and many others. From Argentina and Chile’s national teams to far smaller stages across the planet, his teams’ relentless, risky high pressing and aggressive attacking mindset sets them apart, charming supporters and neutrals alike, as does Bielsa’s intellect and maverick ethos.

“My reputation is far bigger than my sales,” Eno told the Los Angeles Times. “I was talking to Lou Reed the other day, and he said that the first Velvet Underground record sold only 30,000 copies in its first five years. Yet, that was an enormously important record for so many people. I think everyone who bought one of those 30,000 copies started a band! So I console myself in thinking that some things generate their rewards in secondhand ways.”

A Spaniard who worked at CF Valencia during Bielsa’s stint in charge of Athletic Bilbao a decade ago, Estevez witnessed the Argentine master at work, as well as the significant and lasting impression he made on La Liga in general. Though they fell short at the final hurdle, Bielsa unexpectedly led the Basque side to the finals of both the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Europa League in 2012, and “he changed the mentality there for a lot of coaches,” in Estevez’s words.

“Marcelo, I think he’s a coach that has a big impact all around the world,” FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez told MLSsoccer.com this week. “Because the way that he transmits his ideas and the passion that he has. He's always trying new things and innovating new things and also the way that he convinces the players to believe in an idea, I think that is a huge approach from a coach. … and how he has changed the mentality of the team that he has coached, the way that they have played, and also the fans and the people around the club.”

Bielsa’s particular methodology – to say nothing of his unique personality – is difficult, nigh impossible for anyone to fully replicate. But in recent years a range of MLS clubs have adopted key elements of his model, driven in no small part by the arrival of coaches who have grown up in the modern footballing world he’s helped shape.

“[Bielsa] leads the team who wasn’t playing in the Premiership for 16 years, he came there, he put the team in the first division and playing the same way against bigger opponents with bigger budgets, just because he wants to play always to win and to entertain the fans, well, he deserves a lot of respect. That's why I like him.”

“I don't know him personally,” D.C. United head coach Hernan Losada, who turned heads with his pedal-to-the-metal shift in the capital club last season, told MLSsoccer.com on Thursday. “I'm just a big fan of his mentality of going out there and playing always to win, how dynamic the teams are. Not only the pressing style, but how vertical they get when they recover the ball. And I think Guardiola mentioned that a few weeks ago, that only Leeds, Arsenal and Liverpool were teams who are probably not parking the bus every time they play against Manchester City.

The athleticism of North American players and the frenetic pace that is traditionally common at the upper levels of the US and Canadian landscapes seem to have contributed to a hospitable environment for “Bielsista” concepts, even if many doing so are hesitant to compare themselves to the legend.

“[Bielsa] likes a high-tempo type of game. He wants to attack, he wants to create situations where the players can break lines and advance, create goal-scoring opportunities,” noted Estevez, who crossed the Atlantic to join the Columbus Crew in 2014 and later worked under Gregg Berhalter on the US men’s national team’s technical staff.

“And if you look at this league and the profile of players in this league, the speed of the game in this league and the spaces, it’s something that you can take from him and introduce to your players, to your teams and do it in the games.”

Perhaps Bielsa’s defiant outlook meshes best with MLS teams aiming to punch above their weight in a league where entertainment has always been a priority and escalating roster spending is now a trend at the top end. El Loco’s closest MLS tie is probably also his most faithful ideological heir: San Jose’s Matias “Pelado” Almeyda, who played for Bielsa on the Argentine national team and often utilizes his radical man-to-man marking system.

“I think Marcelo Bielsa is one of the best coaches in the world. I had the chance to be coached by him for four years. He taught me a new methodology of working in football that many have copied,” said Almeyda on Wednesday.

“What I like most about him is his way of thinking, how he sees life in football. And he has never been a part of the system in football where people go to a certain place to be known, but he is always taking on projects where he can be himself and develop a true project.”