Jesse Marsch named Leeds United manager, becomes 2nd American to coach in Premier League

Former New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal head coach Jesse Marsch has been named the manager at English Premier League side Leeds United, the club announced Monday.

“Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well,” Leeds United director of football Victor Orta said in a release.

Marsch, whose MLS career included nearly 300 regular-season games, becomes the second American to manage in the EPL after now- Toronto FC head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley led Swansea City in 2016 for several months.

Marsch joins Leeds United after renowned Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa was let go, with the 48-year-old American on the market after last leading German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

💬 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗰𝗵: "The mentality to fight for the fans and fight for each other, this is what I love." pic.twitter.com/vSyiEnQjuY

Marsch left RBNY in July 2018 after leading them to the 2015 Supporters’ Shield, when he was also named Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year. He was initially an RB Leipzig assistant coach before taking over at Austrian Bundesliga sister side Red Bull Salzburg, where he won both the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup in consecutive seasons.

Upon leading RB Leipzig for the 2021-22 campaign, mixed league and UEFA Champions League results led to his departure last December. Ultimately, he went nearly three months without a managerial role before Leeds came calling.