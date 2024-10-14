The five biggest storylines that will define Decision Day 2024

This is where the final tickets to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs are booked (and/or blown), and the postseason bracket takes shape. In the East, there’s a fight to the finish among a desperate quartet, while the West’s final seeding could, and probably will, shift significantly throughout Saturday evening, giving several teams a ton to play for.

Twenty-eight teams will duel this autumn Saturday evening across simultaneous kickoff times for the Eastern Conference (6 pm ET) and Western Conference (9 pm ET) matches, ensuring the drama unfolds in real-time and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is activated across North America and beyond.

The final matchday of the 2024 MLS regular season is upon us, a gluttonous feast of soccer from coast to coast that can, in a flash, make or break the nine months that led up to it.

Year-end awards and the debate that swirls around them are like a tasty appetizer to the playoffs: They’re not the main point, but they prime the palate. And there’s plenty still up in the air on this year’s batch.

Golden Boot presented by Audi

First, there’s the matter of the Golden Boot presented by Audi. With 23 goals in 29 matches, Christian Benteke clearly holds pole position, trailed by Denis Bouanga and Cucho Hernández on 19 apiece. With his D.C. United side needing a win or draw vs. Charlotte FC to clinch a playoff berth, Benteke has ample reason to keep hunting on Decision Day. It’s less so for Cucho and Columbus, who are locked into the East’s No. 2 seed.

Bouanga’s international call-up to Gabon ruled him out of LAFC’s rescheduled match vs. Vancouver over the weekend, so he didn’t have the chance to cut into Benteke’s lead by dunking on one of his favorite victims. It’s a long shot, but with the Angeleños having beaten the Whitecaps without him, LAFC can now draw level with the LA Galaxy atop the West table should their crosstown rivals lose at Houston on Decision Day. And if they blow out San Jose at home, Bouanga & Co. could conceivably snatch first place on the second tiebreaker, goal differential.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

How about the race for the Landon Donovan MVP award? Despite Sacha Kljestan and other pundits asserting, with logic, that Lionel Messi simply missed too many games to be considered (he played less than half of Inter Miami’s available league minutes due to call-ups and injuries), there’s a widespread sense that he’ll win it anyway because he’s the GOAT, and because he's nevertheless produced an astonishing 32 goal contributions (his G+A per 90 is an unreal 1.73, miles ahead of the field).

If the MVP hardware somehow dodges the Messi Effect, it’s a wide-open field, with Cucho, Lucho Acosta, Evander, Benteke and Luis Suárez in the mix and able to use Decision Day as one last chance to make their case.

Points record