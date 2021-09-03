Texas MLS & NWSL teams raise relief funds for Hurricane Ida victims

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Texas Unites Graphic

Major League Soccer’s three Texas-based clubs are putting rivalry aside to provide fundraising relief for Louisianans whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Ida earlier this week.

Austin FC, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC – as well as NWSL side Houston Dash – have teamed up to launch the Texas Unites fundraising campaign. It’ll run through Sept. 18, with proceeds going to SBP, a non-profit based in St. Bernard Parrish, Louisiana whose mission is to rebuild homes quickly after disasters by mobilizing private sector innovations and assigning a single point of contact to make the home rebuilding process faster and more predictable.

All three clubs have pledged to match up to the first $5,000 donated, meaning fans who donate now will see their contribution make four times more impact.

DONATE: Texas Unites fundraising campaign.

SBP also trains other non-profit groups to assist in disaster recovery. Each $10 donated provides protective gear to a volunteer, while $250 covers the cost of three kits to muck and/or gut flooded homes. Every $1,000 raised covers the cost of deploying a team of AmeriCorps members to support disaster recovery.

