Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami, Orlando City maintain torrid pace

Inter Miami CF reeled in another three points to edge closer to the MLS regular season points record. The Columbus Crew clinched second place in the Eastern Conference and set a new club mark for points in a season. Orlando City posted a statement win over a fellow contender to continue their torrid run of form. LAFC extended their winning streak to three straight with an emphatic shutout victory away from home.

Crew star Cucho Hernández leads the line after scoring two flying headers in the 3-2 win over Philadelphia, both of them via deliveries from Dylan Chambost, earning the Frenchman a spot on the TOTM bench. With the brace, Cucho set a new Crew single-season record for goal contributions with his 19 goals and 13 assists, eclipsing Stern John’s 1998 total. Columbus wingback Mo Farsi also features in the XI after an incisive two-way performance highlighted by his fourth goal of the season in league play.

About 100 miles to the southwest, Orlando City secured an impressive 3-1 away win over FC Cincinnati that night, paced by two goals and an assist from Ramiro Enrique. Lions winger Iván Angulo’s contributions to the W also get a MOTM bench nod, as does Oscar Pareja’s management. The Colombian coach has led his side to a 10W-2L-1D record in league play since the start of July and taking down Cincy, who sit four points and one place ahead of them in the East standings, lays down a marker of Orlando’s menace in the postseason.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari shined in his MLS and Miami debut, making seven saves to stymie Toronto FC and their 1.3 expected goals as a rotated Herons squad ended the Reds’ Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hopes with a 1-0 win at BMO Field. Striker Leo Campana’s side-volleyed, injury-time winner earns him a place on the TOTM bench, as IMCF extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches. With a home win over New England on Decision Day, Miami (21W-4L-8D, 71 points) can set a new season points record, breaking the current mark of 73 set by the 2021 Revolution.