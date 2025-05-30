Ryan Kent: Former Liverpool product takes Seattle Sounders by storm

Jurgen Klopp called him “sensational” and “wonderful” as he pushed for a place in Liverpool’s first team after his long, painstaking climb through the Reds’ academy; the German handed him his LFC senior debut at the relatively tender age of 19, at that point a rising England youth international and one of the Scousers’ top prospects.

An Ajax scout is said to have been reminded of Wesley Sneijder after watching him in a youth tournament; Owen Hargreaves compared him to Franck Ribery after he starred in a 2022 Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund, flashing a devastating blend of speed, slick skills and relentless directness on the wing.

He reportedly interested Marcelo Bielsa enough that the legendary Argentine manager changed travel plans to scout him personally while in charge of Leeds United, and he remained on El Loco’s radar for years afterwards, even prompting a £10 million ($13.4 million) transfer bid when he was at Rangers FC – which the Scottish giants summarily rejected as well short of their valuation.

“I don't know. I always like to experience new sorts of challenges. I've lived away from home since I was a little kid.”

“I think people would probably be surprised with the caliber of some of the teams that I did turn down,” said Kent. “It was just more important for myself to come up somewhere where I could express myself and play freely, and just get back to enjoying things again. So it's felt the right fit.

Yet Seattle was his choice. If that appears to flout the conventional wisdom back in his homeland, well, that’s partly the point.

The English winger says he had ample options over the winter, including clubs competing in the UEFA Champions League, after a mutual parting with Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe in October. He’d already been a legitimate star at Rangers, racking up 33 goals and 56 assists over five successful seasons in Glasgow, and plenty of Gers faithful would have welcomed him back.

Watch Kent’s early action for the Sounders – he’s already posted three assists, 10 key passes and taken on defenders 22 times, eight of them successful dribbles, in just 362 minutes – and all that early hype he inspired sounds pretty reasonable. It’s understandable to wonder where on earth this guy came from, and how he’s landed in MLS.

“Football is a short-lived career; I want to experience as much as it is in different environments across the world as I could – you know, see the different cultures in football. Some people, especially in England, I guess there's a sort of like, blueprint to a player's career path. It’s something I've never stuck to.”

“Over the past five years or so, I've had many opportunities to join teams in the Premier League. It's just, that's never really been the end goal for me in football,” Kent told MLSsoccer.com in a wide-ranging one-on-one conversation this week ahead of Seattle’s tasty clash with Minnesota United on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, AppleTV+ ).

Instead, he’s a Seattle Sounder now, half a world away from home, writing another chapter in a thoroughly unconventional footballing journey as this year’s unexpected coup on the MLS transfer market.

There might be parallel universes where Ryan Kent blossomed into a Liverpool hero like Trent Alexander-Arnold, another academy kid who came through around the same time. Or became a Leeds legend, a trusted Bielsa soldier. Perhaps even part of the generation that’s elevated the Three Lions back into international soccer’s elite.

Trials and tribulations

Indeed, Kent joined Liverpool’s academy at age 7, and spent the next decade commuting from his family’s home in Oldham before moving into a homestay closer to the training ground as he closed in on a full professional contract. Chasing the dream wasn’t always dreamy.

“In England, at these academies, you devote your whole life to football. You don't really have a social life,” he recalled. “You leave school, you've got to go straight to training – especially for me, that was sometimes an hour and a half drive from Manchester to Liverpool. I'd be getting home at 11 o'clock at night some days with traffic, go have my tea and then do it all over again, six, seven times a week. It's very tough.

“My life as a footballer started from the age of seven, not from when I made my debut,” he added. “Not a lot of people can cope with them demands at such a young age. It can be very hard.”

Somewhere along the way, he reached the conclusion that he needed to walk this winding path on his own terms. That’s why he elected to leave Liverpool in favor of Rangers, even after coming so close, on more than one occasion, to breaking into the talent-packed first team at Anfield.

“Liverpool did want to keep me on,” Kent recalled. “But once I'd gone on loan from Liverpool to Rangers under Steven Gerrard and understood what football is really about – playing in front of 50,000 people every week, packed-out atmospheres, playing in Europe – once I got a feel for that, I didn't want to revert back to being a fringe player.”

And it’s why he stuck to his guns when his time at Fenerbahçe disintegrated into a rancorous standoff after he fell out with manager Ismail Kartal and drew the ire of the club’s upper-level management, exiled from the first team in the midst of his first season and forced to train on his own.

“Things started really well when I went in there. And then all of a sudden, I was not starting, and I didn't believe that I had a good enough explanation as to why at the time,” he said. “Then I had certain fallouts with the manager over certain things, and things no longer were anything to do with the footballing side of things. It became financial for them.”

The much-heralded arrival of Jose Mourinho at Fener last summer offered a lifeline, or so it seemed. ‘The Special One’ appeared keen to give Kent a second chance, giving him the start in a Champions League qualifying match vs. FC Lugano last July. But he wrote off the winger permanently after that one solitary appearance, Mourinho reportedly telling him, “I will never let you play,” ordering him to leave for another club before the transfer window closed.