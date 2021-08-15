Recap: Toronto FC 1, New England Revolution 2

Tajon Buchanan , playing in his first "home" match at BMO Field, traded goals with his Canadian international teammate Jonathan Osorio , but Gustavo Bou converted a crucial penalty late in the match, allowing the New England Revolution to outlast Toronto FC 2-1 at BMO Field on Saturday night.

The scoring started in the 20th minute, when DeJuan Jones hit a hopeful cross that found Buchanan to the right of the penalty spot. He sent a looping header goalward that found its way into goal despite Alex Bono's best efforts. That sent the Toronto fans into a swirl of mixed emotions — disappointed for their Reds, but somewhat mollified in seeing the possibly Europe-bound CanMNT star showcase his talents.

The goal came against the run of play; Toronto looked the better side in the early going, with Yeferson Soteldo looking particularly sprightly. Ifunanyachi Achara, starting his first match since March 2020 (after a promising start was derailed by a knee injury requiring surgery), nearly got TFC level in the 30th minute, hitting the post on a play that proved the host's best chance in the opening 45.

Toronto emerged on the front foot again after halftime, but Buchanan nearly got a second goal, with Ralph Priso swooping in at just the right moment to force the shot high — one of a series of head-to-head battles between the two that made for an entertaining game-within-the-game.

In the 67th minute, Bou went on a marauding run toward goal and was eventually whistled for offside, but Priso injured himself while making a goalline clearance that came as the ref whistled the play dead. The homegrown midfielder had to exit the match in what looked like a good deal of pain.

Toronto were finally rewarded on a corner kick, with Soteldo and Alejandro Pozuelo combining to get the ball to Osorio, who found space between two defenders in front of goal and deflected it home.

But then Eriq Zavaleta grabbed and pulled down Adam Buksa in front of goal just after play resumed following the equalizer, and Bou converted from the spot to take back the lead in the 83rd minute. That was just enough padding for New England to see it out, though TFC did keep coming in the closing minutes.