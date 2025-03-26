Tai Baribo: How Philadelphia Union's star became a Golden Boot contender

With a land area roughly comparable to the state of New Jersey, Israel is a small country. Almost by definition, there are few truly far-flung areas, at least by North American standards. Except, perhaps, for Eilat.

It’s a world apart from the Israeli footballing establishment. The nearest top-flight club, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, lies some 230 kilometers away, and it’s about 340 kilometers (more than 200 miles) to Tel Aviv. So when Baribo’s father realized his middle child had a unique talent that could someday lead to a professional soccer career – a conclusion he reached when Tai was only about 10 years old – he knew special measures were needed to nurture it.

Eilat sits at Israel’s far southern edge, perched on a distant corner that provides precious access to the Red Sea. With miles of rocky desert separating it from the population centers to the north, it feels like an outpost, albeit one bursting with new construction driven by burgeoning tourism and gambling industries that make it feel a bit like Las Vegas.

It’s an awfully long way from Tai Baribo ’s hometown to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Inter Miami CF will host his Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union before a global broadcast audience on Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Childhood sacrifices

Itzik Baribo, who manages an aquatic sports facility in Eilat, saw limited high-caliber developmental opportunities in a small city where the local side, Bnei Eilat FC, has never climbed past the third tier on the nation’s pyramid. The technical staff at Hapoel Rishon LeZion, a club near Tel Aviv with a respected academy program, took an interest. However, while Itzik later became familiar with the long drive north to watch his son’s matches every weekend, it was hardly feasible to make it on a day-to-day basis.

So young Tai would hop on a plane instead.

“Almost every day, from when I was 10 years old until 14,” the Philadelphia Union striker explained to MLSsoccer.com during a wide-ranging one-on-one conversation at Philly’s Independence Blue Cross Training Center. “From Eilat to Tel Aviv, then I would take a taxi, or my family [members] or a friend took me to the train, then come back the same day.”

Sometimes he could stay the night at an uncle’s house closer to the club, but that became more difficult as he rose through the ranks. Mornings were spent at school in Eilat, then his dad would whisk him to the airport, his lunch usually eaten in the car. Afternoons and evenings were devoted to his soccer education in Rishon LeZion; he’d get some homework done in flight. There was precious little time left in the day for anything else.

“I still lived at home,” he said. “But with all the flights, you don't really have friends. Not because they don't like me or something, because I didn't have time. Imagine, everybody after school connects with each other, go to play, and I need to go to the plane. And then I came back around 11 – I was landing at 11 pm, so most of the time I was alone.”

Tai’s schedule got a bit less hectic around age 14, when Hapoel’s sporting director offered a room at his own home to lessen the rigors of travel. That, too, was a challenge, being apart from his father and siblings for long stretches. In retrospect, Tai recognizes how unusual it all was. Yet he considers himself to have had the easy part.

“My father, he did all the sacrificing. Imagine: He paid for the flights, he drove every Saturday to my game – the games started at 8:30 in the morning, he drove from Eilat, maybe he left at 4:30, 5 [am], like this every Saturday,” said Philly’s star striker, the early leader in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with six goals in four matches.