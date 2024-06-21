Supporters' Shield predictions: Who experts think will win in 2024

We're just past the midway point of the 2024 MLS season, and a potentially historic Supporters' Shield race is taking shape.

Record: 41 points, 12W-3L-5D, 20 games played

41 points, 12W-3L-5D, 20 games played Standings: 1st Eastern Conference

1st Eastern Conference Goal differential: +17, 46 GF, 29 GA

Matt Doyle - Armchair Analyst

I picked Inter Miami at the start of the year and I can't back off now, even if they've clearly got the weakest defense of the contenders. But also, they have Lionel Messi.

Kaylyn Kyle - MLS Season Pass analyst

Inter Miami continue to prove why they are top of the table. Tata Martino has been incredible, managing this team through international windows and injuries. The win at Philadelpha, being two men down, and Wednesday's win against Columbus showed why they not only have talent but grit!

Jillian Sakovits - MLS Season Pass host

Before Copa América, which took players like Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez for international duty, I thought it was Miami. Maybe on a given rainy day, I would have made the case for FC Cincinnati or Real Salt Lake. Even with top attackers away, Miami still have back-to-back wins. Down to nine players vs. Philadelphia… no problem. Then they beat the reigning champs with Ian Fray (in his return) and Leo Campana both scoring. This is so fun to watch.

Giovanni Savarese - MLS Season Pass analyst

Tata Martino and his staff have proven this team can handle small periods without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Their depth is committed to keep the team competitive as they have shown the past three games.

Diego Valeri - MLS Season Pass analyst