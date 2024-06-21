Supporters' Shield predictions: Who experts think will win in 2024

We're just past the midway point of the 2024 MLS season, and a potentially historic Supporters' Shield race is taking shape.
Who will top the regular-season table when Decision Day arrives on Oct. 19?
We've asked MLS Season Pass talent for their picks and reasoning.
- Record: 41 points, 12W-3L-5D, 20 games played
- Standings: 1st Eastern Conference
- Goal differential: +17, 46 GF, 29 GA
Matt Doyle - Armchair Analyst
I picked Inter Miami at the start of the year and I can't back off now, even if they've clearly got the weakest defense of the contenders. But also, they have Lionel Messi.
Kaylyn Kyle - MLS Season Pass analyst
Inter Miami continue to prove why they are top of the table. Tata Martino has been incredible, managing this team through international windows and injuries. The win at Philadelpha, being two men down, and Wednesday's win against Columbus showed why they not only have talent but grit!
Jillian Sakovits - MLS Season Pass host
Before Copa América, which took players like Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez for international duty, I thought it was Miami. Maybe on a given rainy day, I would have made the case for FC Cincinnati or Real Salt Lake. Even with top attackers away, Miami still have back-to-back wins. Down to nine players vs. Philadelphia… no problem. Then they beat the reigning champs with Ian Fray (in his return) and Leo Campana both scoring. This is so fun to watch.
Giovanni Savarese - MLS Season Pass analyst
Tata Martino and his staff have proven this team can handle small periods without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Their depth is committed to keep the team competitive as they have shown the past three games.
Diego Valeri - MLS Season Pass analyst
Inter Miami have Lionel Messi, the best player in the world, and he has a balanced and quality team on his side.
- Record: 39 points (12W-3L-3D), 18 games played
- Standings: 2nd Eastern Conference
- Goal differential: +10, 31 GF, 21 GA
Calen Carr - MLS Season Pass analyst
Matt Miazga’s injury is concerning, but this team has already proven it can win in defensive battles or high-scoring shootouts – with the ball or against it. If Cincy repeat as Shield winners, Lucho Acosta has to win another MVP. No one in MLS history has ever won back-to-back MVPs, and only one player (Preki in 1997 and 2003) has ever won MVP twice. I think this is the season we witness MLS history.
Sammy Sadovnik - MLS Season Pass announcer
My top candidate to win the Supporters’ Shield is Cincinnati because they've played two fewer games than Inter Miami. They are only two points behind the league leaders and have almost the entire team without players in other competitions.
Bruno Vain - MLS Season Pass announcer
FC Cincinnati's been there, done that.
Andrew Wiebe - MLS Season Pass analyst & Extratime host
Any non-Miami pick will probably be wrong, but I’ll stick with FC Cincinnati, even if alarm bells are quietly ringing. Nine wins in 10 games is definitely a Shield résumé, but the flip side is FCC have zero shutouts in five and 11 goals allowed in that time against teams who aren’t anywhere near the contender category. That can’t please Pat Noonan, but I trust this team (and Lucho) to find a way for now and reinforce in the summer as needed.
- Record: 34 points (10W-4L-4D), 18 games played
- Standings: 2nd Western Conference
- Goal differential: +11, 32 GF, 21 GA
Tony Cherchi - MLS Season Pass host & analyst
LAFC have the greatest chance to be the Supporters' Shield winner. What Miami have done (even without Messi) is impressive and Cincy are playing at their best right now. But since the Western Conference seems weaker in general, and with the addition of Olivier Giroud, I believe LAFC will thrive the rest of the season.
Sacha Kljestan - MLS Season Pass analyst
The Supporters' Shield favorite now is LAFC. They're solid defensively, good in possession, great in transition and have a dangerous goal-scorer in Denis Bouanga. This is all before Olivier Giroud arrives, and he should make this team even better. The Western Conference is also weaker from top to bottom than the East, so there will be more opportunities for LAFC to pick up the points needed to win the Shield.
- Record: 27 points (7W-3L-6D), 16 games played
- Standings: 6th Eastern Conference
- Goal differential: +8, 25 GF, 17 GA
Kevin Egan - MLS 360 host
With games in hand and a Leagues Cup group stage bye, we'll see Columbus continue to churn out results. The defending champs will catch the front-runners!