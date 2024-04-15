Stock Up, Stock Down: LA Galaxy are legit, Toronto FC magic fades

Another crazy week of MLS was highlighted by nearly 73,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami came to town. The show did not disappoint!

In 2007, my sophomore season in MLS, we visited Arrowhead Stadium for a playoff game in front of 12,000 fans... look how far we have come.

It was a statement 3-1 win for LA Galaxy away at Vancouver. In a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the Western Conference, the Galaxy showed they are the best team in the West so far this season.

They controlled the game through possession and good tactical play, but their best moments came through transition attacks, where we have seen them dominate. Paintsil was the difference-maker, Puig pulled the strings and Dejan Joveljic put himself in the right place at the right time... again. The play of the game had to be the outstanding line-splitting pass from Puig to Paintsil for the game-winner.