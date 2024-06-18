Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY transfer defender Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC

MLSsoccer staff

St. Louis CITY SC have transferred defender Nikolas Dyhr to Danish Superliga side Randers FC for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced Tuesday.

Dyhr, a 22-year-old former Danish youth international, was acquired by St. Louis in January from Danish Superliga champions Midtjylland.

The fullback made six appearances (two starts) for St. Louis.

"We want to thank Nikolas for all of his hard work and time while in St. Louis. We wish him good luck back home with Randers," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.

As Dyhr departs, St. Louis are 11th in the Western Conference table with 18 points (3W-5L-9D).

