St. Louis CITY sign Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired midfielder Indiana Vassilev from English Premier League side Aston Villa, the expansion club announced Tuesday.
Vassilev has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with option years in 2025-26.
St. Louis first acquired Vassilev’s MLS rights through the MLS Expansion Draft in November. He’s spent portions of the past two seasons on loan at Inter Miami CF.
"We were ecstatic to push Indy’s deal over the line to bring him to St. Louis," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.
"Indy is a highly coveted American youth international, who shows a lot of dynamic attributes in the midfield. His experience at the various levels of the Premier League, MLS and US youth national team is impressive for his age."
The 21-year-old arrives with five goals and two assists in 45 career MLS games (20 starts). The US youth international also made six appearances with Aston Villa and spent time on loan at both Burton Albion (League One) and Cheltenham Town (League Two) during the 2020-21 season.
Vassilev joins the likes of Jared Stroud and Niko Gioacchini as wide forwards on STL’s roster with MLS experience, while internationals Rasmus Alm and Isak Jensen offer head coach Bradley Carnell international options.
St. Louis open their inaugural MLS season on Feb. 25 when visiting Austin FC, then welcome Charlotte FC to CITYPARK on March 4 for their home opener.
