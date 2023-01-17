St. Louis CITY sign Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired midfielder Indiana Vassilev from English Premier League side Aston Villa, the expansion club announced Tuesday.

Vassilev has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with option years in 2025-26.

St. Louis first acquired Vassilev’s MLS rights through the MLS Expansion Draft in November. He’s spent portions of the past two seasons on loan at Inter Miami CF.

"We were ecstatic to push Indy’s deal over the line to bring him to St. Louis," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.