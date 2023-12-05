St. Louis CITY sign goalkeeper Christian Olivares

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 21-year-old arrives from St Louis CITY2 on a deal lasting through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026-27.

“We saw great qualities in Christian from this past season in MLS NEXT Pro," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “As a young prospect, we hope to see him grow professionally with us and build off of last season's performance.”

This past MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Olivares recorded three clean sheets and 43 saves in 12 regular-season matches. He's expected to now compete for a backup role behind Roman Bürki, St. Louis' captain and the 2023 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Ben Lundt also provides depth.

Heading into next year, CITY SC will look to build off earning the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – the highlight of a record-setting expansion season. They'll make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut in February.