St. Louis CITY sign center back Lucas Bartlett

Concurrently, the expansion side placed Joakim Nilsson on the Injury Reserve List. The Swedish international and German Bundesliga veteran signed with St. Louis last summer, but hasn’t debuted due to a long-term knee injury.

“Lucas has shown his quality from the first day he came to camp as a trialist,” St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He has incorporated himself well with the guys in the locker room and has shown in his short time here that he has what it takes to compete at this level.”