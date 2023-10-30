St. Louis CITY seek answers after playoff shocker: "Not good enough"

The Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs was encouraged by a vibrant, vocal CITYPARK crowd before Match 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 series against eight-seeded Sporting Kansas City.

While the rain didn't dampen the mood in the stands, the result certainly did: a heavy 4-1 loss against their Midwest rival from down I-70. Now, CITY SC face a do-or-die scenario over the next two games, starting with Match 2 at Children's Mercy Park (Sunday; 5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

For one night at least, a team that's repeatedly flexed its offensive muscle received a dose of its own medicine.

"We've punched teams in the face like this a few times, and now we know what it feels like," St. Louis head coach Bradley Carnell said postgame. "I think part of being a champion is also knowing how to lose, so tonight, we got knocked in the face."