St Louis CITY SC unveil new stadium seat design renderings 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

St. Louis CITY SC have released new renderings of their under-construction soccer-specific stadium, providing multiple views from inside the stadium bowl for the first time. The visuals also showcase the seat design and colors.

The CITY Red and River Blue seat design and colors reflect the main colors of the team’s crest, with the “CITY” design visible on seats in the lower bowl of the stadium's east side. The supporters' section will feature safe-standing, where the seats will fold up and lock during matches. They can then be unlocked and pulled down for other events.

These new renderings are the latest in a series released by the 2023 MLS expansion side as they continue plugging away at their state-of-the-art venue in downtown St. Louis. Their ground is slated to have a capacity of 22,500 fans and is scheduled to open in time for their MLS launch.

Check out the new renderings above and below.

