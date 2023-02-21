St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez

The 17-year-old has joined through the 2025 MLS season with option years for 2026-27. He follows in the footsteps of US youth national team forward Caden Glover , who formally took the homegrown path in early January .

“Miguel is a talented player who has made incredible strides since joining the academy in 2021,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He has shown that he has what it takes to compete at this level. Miguel’s progression gives our younger players the vision to see how the pathway to the first team can be completed.”