St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have made their second-ever homegrown signing, announcing Tuesday they’ve agreed on a deal with midfielder Miguel Perez.
The 17-year-old has joined through the 2025 MLS season with option years for 2026-27. He follows in the footsteps of US youth national team forward Caden Glover, who formally took the homegrown path in early January.
“Miguel is a talented player who has made incredible strides since joining the academy in 2021,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He has shown that he has what it takes to compete at this level. Miguel’s progression gives our younger players the vision to see how the pathway to the first team can be completed.”
During the 2022 season, Perez split time between CITY2 and the Academy. For CITY2, the midfielder appeared in seven matches, making two starts. For the Academy’s UPSL squad, he made seven appearances, including a two-goal performance in their 5-4 loss in the conference playoff semifinals.
The St. Louis, Missouri, native was active in CITY SC preseason training prior to his signing, traveling with the team to their camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January and appearing in the scrimmages against both Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF.
St. Louis CITY SC play their inaugural match on Feb. 25 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), then hold their first-ever MLS game at CITYPARK on March 4 against Charlotte FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
