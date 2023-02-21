Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

St. Louis City SC - logo - primary image

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing 

St. Louis CITY SC have made their second-ever homegrown signing, announcing Tuesday they’ve agreed on a deal with midfielder Miguel Perez.

The 17-year-old has joined through the 2025 MLS season with option years for 2026-27. He follows in the footsteps of US youth national team forward Caden Glover, who formally took the homegrown path in early January

“Miguel is a talented player who has made incredible strides since joining the academy in 2021,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He has shown that he has what it takes to compete at this level. Miguel’s progression gives our younger players the vision to see how the pathway to the first team can be completed.”

During the 2022 season, Perez split time between CITY2 and the Academy. For CITY2, the midfielder appeared in seven matches, making two starts. For the Academy’s UPSL squad, he made seven appearances, including a two-goal performance in their 5-4 loss in the conference playoff semifinals.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native was active in CITY SC preseason training prior to his signing, traveling with the team to their camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January and appearing in the scrimmages against both Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF.

St. Louis CITY SC play their inaugural match on Feb. 25 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), then hold their first-ever MLS game at CITYPARK on March 4 against Charlotte FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Philadelphia Union sign academy forward Nelson Pierre to homegrown contract
Atlanta United acquire striker Miguel Berry from DC United
More News
More News
Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Philadelphia Union sign academy forward Nelson Pierre to homegrown contract
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign academy forward Nelson Pierre to homegrown contract
MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season

MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season
St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video