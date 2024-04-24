St. Louis CITY's Célio Pompeu wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Célio Pompeu is experiencing a breakout campaign, and now he's won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 10.

St. Louis CITY SC's Brazilian winger earned 41% of the fan vote for a top-corner blast that helped his side earn a 3-3 draw at Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City. It was Pompeu's third goal of the year, keeping him on pace for double-digit tallies.

2nd place, Steven Moreira (27.3%) – Moreira's long-range strike salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Columbus Crew, stepping up from his center-back spot to stun the Portland Timbers.

T-3rd place, Thiago Almada (15.8%) – Almada's second goal of the season was curled home to perfection. But it couldn't prevent Atlanta United from dropping a 2-1 result to FC Cincinnati.

T-3rd place, Prince Owusu (15.8%) – Owusu's flying back-heel flick blended improv and skill, giving Toronto FC a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
