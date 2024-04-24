St. Louis CITY's Célio Pompeu wins Goal of the Matchday

Célio Pompeu is experiencing a breakout campaign, and now he's won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 10.

St. Louis CITY SC's Brazilian winger earned 41% of the fan vote for a top-corner blast that helped his side earn a 3-3 draw at Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City. It was Pompeu's third goal of the year, keeping him on pace for double-digit tallies.