St. Louis CITY SC announce Anheuser-Busch as official and exclusive beer partner

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

St. Louis CITY SC on Thursday announced that locally-based company Anheuser-Busch will be the club's official and exclusive beer partner when they begin MLS play in 2023.

As part of the partnership, Anheuser-Busch will sponsor the newly-named Ultra Club that is at the south end of Centene Stadium. The 14,000 square-foot space features floor-to-ceiling windows, 360-degree views of both the city and pitch, and 17 fully programmable LED screens on the ceiling.

“We’re so excited to announce Anheuser-Busch as our club’s official beer partner,” St. Louis CITY SC’s chief revenue officer Dennis Moore said in a release. “Anheuser-Busch has such a long and rich history in St. Louis. This partnership will help enhance the gameday experience for fans, bring an amazing CITY space to life, and support our commitment to environmental sustainability. We are thrilled to be working together.”

Additionally, the ULTRA Club aims to become one of the premier special event spaces in downtown St. Louis on non-gamedays for corporate parties, weddings and other community events beginning in September 2022.

St. Louis CITY SC also plans to collaborate with Anheuser-Busch to bring their shared commitments to environmental sustainability and St. Louis to life through various initiatives, both in-stadium and within the community.

