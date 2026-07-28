St. Louis CITY acquire Danish attacker Carlo Holse

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired attacking midfielder Carlo Holse from Turkish Süper Lig side Samsunspor, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Danish international, who arrives for a reported $6 million transfer fee, is signed through 2028-29 with a club option for 2029-30.

Holse will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots.

CITY SC acquired Holse's Discovery Priority from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds include $200k guaranteed GAM and $100k conditional GAM.

"Carlo is a player we have admired for some time, and someone we believe is entering the prime of his career," said St. Louis sporting director Corey Wray. "He has consistently performed at a high level across multiple European leagues and is coming off another strong season in Turkey.