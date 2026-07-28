St. Louis CITY acquire Danish attacker Carlo Holse

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired attacking midfielder Carlo Holse from Turkish Süper Lig side Samsunspor, the club announced Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Danish international, who arrives for a reported $6 million transfer fee, is signed through 2028-29 with a club option for 2029-30.
Holse will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots.
CITY SC acquired Holse's Discovery Priority from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds include $200k guaranteed GAM and $100k conditional GAM.
"Carlo is a player we have admired for some time, and someone we believe is entering the prime of his career," said St. Louis sporting director Corey Wray. "He has consistently performed at a high level across multiple European leagues and is coming off another strong season in Turkey.
"We believe he has the quality and experience to make an immediate impact, and his ability to create and finish chances will strengthen our group in the final third. We're excited to welcome Carlo and his family to St. Louis."
Holse has contributed 53g/54a in 298 games with Samsunspor, Norwegian side Rosenborg, and Esbjerg fB and FC Copenhagen in his native Denmark.
Internationally, Holse represented Denmark at various youth levels before earning his first senior cap during a June 2025 friendly against Lithuania.
"Carolyn [Kindle] and our ownership group have been clear from day one about their ambition to build a club that competes for trophies and makes St. Louis proud," said Diego Gigliani, club president & general manager.
"The addition of a Designated Player like Carlo reflects that ambition and underlines our commitment to investing in the squad, strengthening our team, and giving our supporters every reason to believe our best days are still to come."
St. Louis are seventh in the Western Conference with 25 points. They're looking to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since their inaugural 2023 season.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker