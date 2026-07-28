Nashville SC fly under radar with four MLS All-Stars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – They lead the Supporters’ Shield standings. They have a league-high four players at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. They’ve lost just twice this season, and their coach is a front-runner for the MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award.

“We are very proud that everyone is in the same boat. We all defend together, we all attack together. We’re a good group, and we are very proud of having that spirit in our club.”

“We’re a very hard-working team. That’s the DNA of the club; that’s our identity,” three-time MLS Best XI selection Hany Mukhtar told MLSsoccer.com ahead of Wednesday’s match vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Nashville SC are MLS’s top team at the All-Star break. And they’re doing it as a collective.

Group of winners

In a league filled with stars, Nashville have made a name for themselves by dominating as a unit, with consistency and quality on display from back to front. On any given night, a new face could step up to be the difference-maker.

“Our DNA sets us apart. We will work hard for each other. We want to run, we want to defend and we want to attack together,” said leading goalscorer Sam Surridge.

“I think that’s where we set ourselves apart from the others.”

That’s not to say the Coyotes don’t boast a talented roster, led by 2022 MLS MVP Mukhtar, perennial Golden Boot presented by Audi contender Surridge and right back Andy Najar, to name a few.

But as honors continue to flow in, you’d be hard-pressed to get any of Nashville’s core to admit that personal accolades are worth more than the accomplishments of the team.

“We know our role in the team, that we have to perform,” Mukhtar stated. “We have to score, assist and help the team… We know about our roles, but at the end of the day, this is a team. If the team is successful, we will all be very successful as individual players.”