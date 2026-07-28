Nashville SC fly under radar with four MLS All-Stars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – They lead the Supporters’ Shield standings. They have a league-high four players at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. They’ve lost just twice this season, and their coach is a front-runner for the MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award.
No, this isn’t Inter Miami, LAFC or Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Nashville SC are MLS’s top team at the All-Star break. And they’re doing it as a collective.
“We’re a very hard-working team. That’s the DNA of the club; that’s our identity,” three-time MLS Best XI selection Hany Mukhtar told MLSsoccer.com ahead of Wednesday’s match vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
“We are very proud that everyone is in the same boat. We all defend together, we all attack together. We’re a good group, and we are very proud of having that spirit in our club.”
Group of winners
In a league filled with stars, Nashville have made a name for themselves by dominating as a unit, with consistency and quality on display from back to front. On any given night, a new face could step up to be the difference-maker.
“Our DNA sets us apart. We will work hard for each other. We want to run, we want to defend and we want to attack together,” said leading goalscorer Sam Surridge.
“I think that’s where we set ourselves apart from the others.”
That’s not to say the Coyotes don’t boast a talented roster, led by 2022 MLS MVP Mukhtar, perennial Golden Boot presented by Audi contender Surridge and right back Andy Najar, to name a few.
But as honors continue to flow in, you’d be hard-pressed to get any of Nashville’s core to admit that personal accolades are worth more than the accomplishments of the team.
“We know our role in the team, that we have to perform,” Mukhtar stated. “We have to score, assist and help the team… We know about our roles, but at the end of the day, this is a team. If the team is successful, we will all be very successful as individual players.”
Added Surridge: “I think it’s important that we all chip in together. Obviously in the past it may have been me and Hany, but now you’ve got other goalscorers … But it’s good; we are the front two, we want to be scoring in the system. I think as long as we focus on the team, everything else will take care of itself.”
All together
Oftentimes, this “team-first, no star” mentality can lead to a team being overlooked as a true contender come crunch time. For goalkeeper Brian Schwake, who’s exploded onto the scene to become one of the league’s top netminders in 2026, that’s nothing new.
“I was under the radar for a lot of my career,” Nashville’s All-Star goalkeeper explained. “There’s something to be said for that, because you can kind of catch people by surprise, which I think maybe our team has done in the last two years.”
The goalkeeper, who’s as well-traveled as anyone in MLS, spent time in Scottish and Spanish lower leagues before finding a home with Nashville and assuming the starting goalkeeper position this season.
Schwake takes pride in the mentality his unique journey fostered, and isn’t worried about what the outside world thinks about NSH’s chances this year. He’d rather let on-field results do the talking.
“Not coming out of nowhere, but having those big steps forward, and we want to keep taking those big steps forward," Schwake added.
“I wouldn’t say we have any thoughts on it; I think we just try to do our work day-to-day and let the results take care of themselves.”
X-factor on the sidelines
At the helm of all of Nashville’s recent success is head coach B.J. Callaghan, who’s instilled a style of play that rewards teamwork and collaboration.
“Credit to him. He has clear ideas, he knows exactly how he wants to play with us and that helps the whole team," Mukhtar pointed out. “That makes the job easier, and he has done a tremendous job so far.”
It’s a style that’s yielded immediate results. During his first full season on the touchline, the former USMNT interim boss brought the Music City club their first-ever trophy, winning the 2025 US Open Cup title.
“I think anyone at the club will tell you he’s very detail-oriented,” said Schwake. “He makes sure that he gets the little things right that end up making a big difference in the game … I think his CV speaks for itself and we’re lucky to have him at the club.
“I think he’s a great coach and it’s been a pleasure for everyone working with him.”
Now, Callaghan, the All-Star quartet and the rest of the Nashville squad have their eyes set on more silverware, with ambition and belief amongst the players and staff at an all-time high.
Underestimate them at your own peril.