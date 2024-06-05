St. Louis CITY's Chris Durkin wins Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Chris Durkin has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 18, taking home 48% of the fan vote.
Durkin’s effort came in a 3-3 draw at Inter Miami CF, igniting the scoring at Chase Stadium with a blistering touch-and-volley following a bouncing cross.
2nd place, Cristian Arango (43%): Arango uncorked a 62.7-yard frozen rope past goalkeeper Brad Stuver in Real Salt Lake’s 5-1 win over Austin FC, a must-see finish from beyond midfield.
3rd place, John Tolkin (6.5): Tolkin went up and over Orlando City SC's wall with a left-footed free kick, handing the New York Red Bulls a 1-0 victory.
4th place, Carles Gil (2.4%): The New England Revolution’s captain curled home a trademark left-footed golazo, helping earn a 2-1 win at Nashville SC.
