St. Louis CITY acquire Mamadou Mbacke Fall from Barcelona

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired defender Mamadou Mbacke Fall from Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona, the club announced Thursday.
The 23-year-old Senegalese center back, who previously played for LAFC, is under contract through June 2028 with options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.
“When we started looking at ways to strengthen our defense, Mamadou’s profile stood out, and we believe he addresses some immediate needs for us,” said sporting director Corey Wray.
“He is comfortable on the ball, reads the game well and combines mobility with strong front-foot defending. His experience playing in high-performance cultures in both MLS and in Europe will provide stability to our back line."
Fall spent 2021-24 with LAFC, scoring six goals in 42 appearances across all competitions while emerging as a top young defender.
Throughout his time in Europe, Fall made 60 appearances for Barça B and also competed for Villarreal CF.
After missing the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, St. Louis will look to bounce back under new head coach Yoann Damet. Their season starts on Feb. 21 at home vs. Charlotte FC (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV)
