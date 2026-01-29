St. Louis CITY acquire Mamadou Mbacke Fall from Barcelona

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired defender Mamadou Mbacke Fall from Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old Senegalese center back, who previously played for LAFC, is under contract through June 2028 with options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.

“When we started looking at ways to strengthen our defense, Mamadou’s profile stood out, and we believe he addresses some immediate needs for us,” said sporting director Corey Wray.