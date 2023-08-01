St. Louis CITY acquire defender Anthony Markanich from Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

STL receive : Anthony Markanich

: Anthony Markanich COL receive: Up to $150k GAM, 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired left back Anthony Markanich from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for their natural first-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, as well as up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money, both Western Conference clubs announced Tuesday.

The deal for the 23-year-old, selected 26th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, includes a guaranteed $75,000 in 2023 GAM, plus an additional $75k in 2024 GAM should certain incentives be met.

The Northern Illinois University graduate has made 13 regular-season appearances (six starts) for the Rapids over the past two years, logging 570 total minutes.

“We are pleased to bring Anthony back to the Midwest,” St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a press release. “He is a hard worker and an aggressive left back, who will bolster our depth at the backline. We are excited to see Anthony continue to develop as a professional with us.”

Markanich provides head coach Bradley Carnell with more options at left back, a position primarily occupied by John Nelson. Canadian international center back Kyle Hiebert has also occasionally been deployed on the left side.

Despite their disappointing Leagues Cup showing, where they exited in the group stages with a 0W-2L-0D record, St. Louis are enjoying a historic inaugural 2023 season. Currently leading the Western Conference with 41 points, the expansion club return to league action on Saturday, Aug. 20 when hosting Austin FC (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, FS1).