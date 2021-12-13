Transfer Tracker

Sporting KC re-sign goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh for 2022

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have re-signed goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh for the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023, it was announced Monday.

The 27-year-old signed with SKC last January following Stage 1 of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process. He featured exclusively for Sporting KC II in 2021, posting three shutouts and 37 saves in 13 USL Championship appearances.

The California native has six years of professional experience, largely at lower levels. McIntosh spent the 2020 campaign with the New York Red Bulls following a four-year stint with the Portland Timbers from 2016-19.

The former US youth international has been third-string in SKC behind longtime starter Tim Melia and homegrown John Pulskamp.

With McIntosh re-signing, Sporting's roster now stands at 20 players ahead of the 2022 MLS season.

Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City Kendall McIntosh

