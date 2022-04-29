Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda out for year following knee surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Gadi Kinda

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda is out for the 2022 MLS season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee that will require a cartilage restoration procedure, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Israeli international has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List and will be sidelined for 7-9 months.

This is SKC’s second long-term injury to a Designated Player this year after Mexican international striker Alan Pulido’s knee injury. That update was announced in early January.

It leaves SKC with forward Johnny Russell as their lone healthy DP, recovering the roster spot Kinda occupied but not his DP tag. From there, manager and sporting director Peter Vermes is eyeing the Secondary Transfer Window (July 7 to Aug. 4) for an addition.

"Because we’ve been fiscally responsible over many years, we do have dollars to be able to do some things," Vermes said. "It’s not going to happen before this window closes, which is May 4. It will have to be in the summer window, and it will be based on a player that will help us, a player that will fit in financially to the [salary] cap. That’s how we’re going to have to deal with it, and it’s going to take a little time to figure this out."

Kinda was yet to debut this year after recording 11 goals and 12 assists across 44 regular-season games the last two seasons. The Ethiopia-born attacker originally joined Sporting in 2020 on loan from Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem before securing a permanent move.

SKC have struggled out of the gate, going 2W-6L-1D before MLS Week 9 gets underway.

Sporting Kansas City Gadi Kinda

Related Stories

Power Rankings: LAFC grab top spot as Chicago, Columbus slide after Week 8
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 0, Columbus Crew 0
Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders to break CCL Final attendance record vs. Pumas
CONCACAF Champions League

Seattle Sounders to break CCL Final attendance record vs. Pumas
"No time to rest": Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy set for Rio Tinto clash in Week 9

"No time to rest": Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy set for Rio Tinto clash in Week 9
"Here to win silverware": Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman eager to deliver for Nashville SC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"Here to win silverware": Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman eager to deliver for Nashville SC
Caleb Porter explains Gyasi Zardes trade: "We need a top goalscorer"

Caleb Porter explains Gyasi Zardes trade: "We need a top goalscorer"
Sources: Real Salt Lake finalizing signing of Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Real Salt Lake finalizing signing of Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
Nashville give Walker Zimmerman DP deal, sign Hany Mukhtar to extension
Transfer Tracker

Nashville give Walker Zimmerman DP deal, sign Hany Mukhtar to extension
More News
Video
Video
Hany Mukhtar, Jim Curtin, and Walker Zimmerman Preview the Opening of GEODIS Park
1:15

Hany Mukhtar, Jim Curtin, and Walker Zimmerman Preview the Opening of GEODIS Park
Greg Vanney, Pablo, and Bobby Wood Preview RSL vs. LA
1:22

Greg Vanney, Pablo, and Bobby Wood Preview RSL vs. LA
Hany Mukhtar Recalls His First Hat Trick for Nashville SC
2:21

Hany Mukhtar Recalls His First Hat Trick for Nashville SC
Why Caleb Porter's Gyasi Zardes comments are surprising
4:16

Why Caleb Porter's Gyasi Zardes comments are surprising
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10