Sporting Kansas City sign homegrown midfielder Jacob Bartlett

Sporting Kansas City have signed homegrown midfielder Jacob Bartlett through 2027 with options for 2028-29, the club announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old is SKC's 22nd overall homegrown signing and third of this offseason, following defender Ian James and goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp.

Bartlett featured for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Sporting KC II, in 2023 and 2024, logging one assist in eight appearances. The younger brother of D.C. United center back Lucas Bartlett, he also spent last fall at the University of Notre Dame, playing 16 matches for the Fighting Irish as a freshman.