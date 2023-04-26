Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign forward Stephen Afrifa

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sporting Kansas City logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed forward Stephen Afrifa after selecting him in the first round (No. 8 overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the club announced Wednesday.

Afrifa, 22, is under contract for the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26.

The Canadian attacker enjoyed a standout four-year career at Florida International University, where he amassed 23 goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances from 2019-22. As a senior, Afrifa earned Second Team All-American honors and was a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist.

Afrifa, capable of playing centrally or out wide, is Sporting’s highest draft pick since 2010 when the club took Teal Bunbury at No. 4 overall.

SKC also signed their other 2023 SuperDraft pick, announcing in February that they added Chris Rindov to their roster. The center back was taken No. 37 overall (second overall) out of the University of Maryland.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

Official: FC Cincinnati's Brenner completes club-record transfer to Udinese
LA Galaxy sign defender Mauricio Cuevas from Club Brugge
DC United acquire forward Cristian Dájome from Vancouver Whitecaps
More News
More News
U.S. National Teqball Federation Donates 24 Teq Tables to MLS NEXT Clubs

U.S. National Teqball Federation Donates 24 Teq Tables to MLS NEXT Clubs
St. Louis CITY name Diego Gigliani as president and general manager

St. Louis CITY name Diego Gigliani as president and general manager
Sporting Kansas City sign forward Stephen Afrifa
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign forward Stephen Afrifa
Official: FC Cincinnati's Brenner completes club-record transfer to Udinese
Transfer Tracker

Official: FC Cincinnati's Brenner completes club-record transfer to Udinese
LA Galaxy sign defender Mauricio Cuevas from Club Brugge
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign defender Mauricio Cuevas from Club Brugge
Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Matchday 9?
1:41

WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Matchday 9?
Dissecting Sporting KC's red card & why Aidan Morris was ruled offside
7:04
Instant Replay

Dissecting Sporting KC's red card & why Aidan Morris was ruled offside
Player of the Matchday 9: Mikael Uhre
0:59

Player of the Matchday 9: Mikael Uhre
Far-post curlers galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:52

Far-post curlers galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
More Video