Sporting Kansas City sign forward Stephen Afrifa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed forward Stephen Afrifa after selecting him in the first round (No. 8 overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the club announced Wednesday.

Afrifa, 22, is under contract for the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26.

The Canadian attacker enjoyed a standout four-year career at Florida International University, where he amassed 23 goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances from 2019-22. As a senior, Afrifa earned Second Team All-American honors and was a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist.

Afrifa, capable of playing centrally or out wide, is Sporting’s highest draft pick since 2010 when the club took Teal Bunbury at No. 4 overall.

SKC also signed their other 2023 SuperDraft pick, announcing in February that they added Chris Rindov to their roster. The center back was taken No. 37 overall (second overall) out of the University of Maryland.