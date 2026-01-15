Sporting Kansas City sign forward Calvin Harris

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed free-agent forward Calvin Harris through June 2027 with an option through the 2027-28 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old joins SKC after scoring 11g/10a in 101 MLS regular-season appearances with FC Cincinnati (2021-22) and, most recently, the Colorado Rapids (2023-25).

Last season, Harris had career-high attacking numbers with the Rapids, recording 5g/4a in 31 games across all competitions.

A native of Middlesbrough, England, Harris has a green card and will count as a domestic player on Sporting's roster.

The second overall selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Harris joins an SKC side looking to challenge for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot in 2026, after missing the 2025 postseason with a 15th-place finish in the Western Conference.

Sporting begin their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).