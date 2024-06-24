Sporting Kansas City part ways with Brian Bliss

Sporting Kansas City have parted ways with technical director and vice president of player personnel Brian Bliss, the club announced Monday.

The move comes after Matchday 22's 4-0 setback as the Columbus Crew extended SKC's losing streak to three games, with the club losing 10 of their last 11 matches to drop to 13th place in the Western Conference with a 3W-12L-5D record.

Bliss had been with Kansas City since 2016, originally as director of player personnel before taking on his most recent roles three years later. Sporting will make an announcement regarding the club's technical staff in the coming days.

“Brian has been a great ambassador for Sporting Kansas City and his efforts as a leading member of our technical staff are appreciated,” co-principal owner Michael Illig said in a statement. “We are thankful for his commitment to the organization, and we wish him well.”

This is Kansas City's second major front-office shakeup of 2024; they released sporting director Gavin Wilkinson from his position eight days after he was formally hired in January.

Wilkinson's initial hire led to Peter Vermes' elevation to chief soccer officer in addition to his managerial duties. Now in his 16th season at the helm of Sporting, Vermes is the longest-tenured manager with one club in MLS history.