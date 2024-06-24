Matchday

Sporting Kansas City part ways with Brian Bliss

Sporting Kansas City logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

Sporting Kansas City have parted ways with technical director and vice president of player personnel Brian Bliss, the club announced Monday.

The move comes after Matchday 22's 4-0 setback as the Columbus Crew extended SKC's losing streak to three games, with the club losing 10 of their last 11 matches to drop to 13th place in the Western Conference with a 3W-12L-5D record.

Bliss had been with Kansas City since 2016, originally as director of player personnel before taking on his most recent roles three years later. Sporting will make an announcement regarding the club's technical staff in the coming days.

“Brian has been a great ambassador for Sporting Kansas City and his efforts as a leading member of our technical staff are appreciated,” co-principal owner Michael Illig said in a statement. “We are thankful for his commitment to the organization, and we wish him well.”

This is Kansas City's second major front-office shakeup of 2024; they released sporting director Gavin Wilkinson from his position eight days after he was formally hired in January.

Wilkinson's initial hire led to Peter Vermes' elevation to chief soccer officer in addition to his managerial duties. Now in his 16th season at the helm of Sporting, Vermes is the longest-tenured manager with one club in MLS history.

Up next, Sporting host Austin FC on Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Sporting Kansas City Matchday

Related Stories

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez
Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form
More News
More News
Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández named Player of the Matchday
San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez

San Jose Earthquakes part ways with Luchi Gonzalez
Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form
Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22
Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 22: Cucho Hernández
1:00

Player of the Matchday 22: Cucho Hernández
Must-see golazos! Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:40

Must-see golazos! Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Cedar Stars Academy vs. Strikers FC | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U19 Final
2:09

Cedar Stars Academy vs. Strikers FC | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U19 Final
FC DELCO vs. Real Colorado | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U16 Final
1:37

FC DELCO vs. Real Colorado | MLS NEXT Cup Highlights - U16 Final