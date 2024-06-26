Sporting Kansas City legend Roger Espinoza retires

Espinoza, 37, was out of contract after the 2023 campaign.

The longtime Honduran international will be formally recognized Saturday in a pre-game ceremony before Sporting KC host Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Espinoza spent 14 of his 16 professional seasons with SKC, going from the No. 11 overall pick (first round) in the 2008 SuperDraft to numerous trophies and legendary status in Major League Soccer.

2nd most appearances in #SportingKC history. 3x @OpenCup Champion. 2 trips to the @FIFAWorldCup . 1x @EmiratesFACup Champion. 1 trip to the @Olympics . A storied career and a monumental figure for our club and city – Roger Espinoza. pic.twitter.com/QfNjjI9ymc

During his Sporting KC career, Espinoza won three US Open Cup titles and helped lead 10 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

Across all competitions, the former MLS All-Star midfielder ranks second in SKC history in appearances (399) and minutes (29,162), while sitting fifth in assists (49) and 10th in total goal contributions (63).

Internationally, Espinoza played 52 times for Honduras from 2009-17. He represented Los Catrachos at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He also starred at the 2012 Summer Olympics in England and competed in the 2009 and 2011 editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Between his two stints at Sporting KC, Espinoza spent several seasons at English side Wigan Athletic – playing in the Premier League, Championship and UEFA Europa League. His time at Wigan was highlighted by winning the 2013 FA Cup over Manchester City.

Known for fierce competitiveness, tireless work rate and strong leadership on and off the field, Espinoza was deployed primarily as a central midfielder. He was also used as a left back, left winger and defensive midfielder.