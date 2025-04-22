Sporting Kansas City acquire Santiago Muñoz from Santos Laguna

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have acquired forward Santiago Muñoz on loan from LIGA MX side Santos Laguna, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old's deal lasts through the remainder of the 2025 season. Sporting KC have a purchase option.

Before coming to MLS, Munoz tallied 6g/6a in 81 games for Santos. He was previously loaned to Premier League side Newcastle United, scoring once in nine games with their U-21s.

The US-born Mexican youth international featured prominently at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup and participated in Conacaf Men's Olympic Qualifiers as well.

Muñoz joins Sporting KC shortly after they mutually parted ways with longtime manager Peter Vermes and named Kerry Zavagnin interim coach.