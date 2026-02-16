Sporting Kansas City 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

Sporting Kansas City, led by new head coach Raphael Wicky and president of soccer operations/general manager David Lee, look to rebound from a last-place finish in the Western Conference.

The rebuild has begun with a host of intra-league acquisitions, and more additions are likely en route.

The star player focus is squarely on striker Dejan Joveljić. He contributed 18g/2a last year to finish seventh in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.