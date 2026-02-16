2026 Schedule
Team Snapshot
Sporting Kansas City, led by new head coach Raphael Wicky and president of soccer operations/general manager David Lee, look to rebound from a last-place finish in the Western Conference.
The rebuild has begun with a host of intra-league acquisitions, and more additions are likely en route.
The star player focus is squarely on striker Dejan Joveljić. He contributed 18g/2a last year to finish seventh in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Key Signings
- Stefan Cleveland: The veteran goalkeeper enters his 10th MLS season, adding competition alongside John Pulskamp.
- Calvin Harris: The pacey forward signed as a free agent after stints with FC Cincinnati and the Colorado Rapids.
- Jayden Reid: The Red Bull New York academy product played for rivals St. Louis CITY SC the last two seasons.
- Justin Reynolds: The US youth international defender arrives from Chicago Fire FC. He's also featured on loan with FC Lugano in Switzerland.
Key Departures
- Logan Ndenbe: The Belgian left back, who occupied a U22 Initiative slot, spent four seasons with the club.
- Nemanja Radoja: The Serbian midfielder departed after playing 81 games with Sporting KC.
- Khiry Shelton: The veteran attacker spent the last 10 seasons in MLS, including seven with Sporting KC.
- Erik Thommy: The German Bundesliga alum was out of contract after scoring 20 goals in 120 matches. He joined the LA Galaxy in free agency.
- Robert Voloder: The German center back logged nearly 5,000 minutes across four seasons. He joined Red Bull New York as a free agent.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Sporting Kansas City.
- Andrés Agulla: 12th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 15th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 15th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 15th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 13th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 15th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 15th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 14th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 15th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 15th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 15th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 14th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 15th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Raphael Wicky
- Stadium: Sporting Park
- Last year: 7W-20L-7D, 28 points, 15th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify
