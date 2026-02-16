Sporting Kansas City 2026 Season Preview

MLS is Back

2026 Schedule

Team Snapshot

Sporting Kansas City, led by new head coach Raphael Wicky and president of soccer operations/general manager David Lee, look to rebound from a last-place finish in the Western Conference. 

The rebuild has begun with a host of intra-league acquisitions, and more additions are likely en route.

The star player focus is squarely on striker Dejan Joveljić. He contributed 18g/2a last year to finish seventh in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Key Signings

  • Stefan Cleveland: The veteran goalkeeper enters his 10th MLS season, adding competition alongside John Pulskamp.
  • Calvin Harris: The pacey forward signed as a free agent after stints with FC Cincinnati and the Colorado Rapids
  • Jayden Reid: The Red Bull New York academy product played for rivals St. Louis CITY SC the last two seasons.
  • Justin Reynolds: The US youth international defender arrives from Chicago Fire FC. He's also featured on loan with FC Lugano in Switzerland.

Full roster

Key Departures

  • Logan Ndenbe: The Belgian left back, who occupied a U22 Initiative slot, spent four seasons with the club.
  • Nemanja Radoja: The Serbian midfielder departed after playing 81 games with Sporting KC.
  • Khiry Shelton: The veteran attacker spent the last 10 seasons in MLS, including seven with Sporting KC.
  • Erik Thommy: The German Bundesliga alum was out of contract after scoring 20 goals in 120 matches. He joined the LA Galaxy in free agency.
  • Robert Voloder: The German center back logged nearly 5,000 minutes across four seasons. He joined Red Bull New York as a free agent.

Projected Starting XI

26ProjectedXI-SKC

Predictions

Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Sporting Kansas City.

  • Andrés Agulla: 12th in Western Conference
  • Marcelo Balboa: 15th in Western Conference
  • Max Bretos: 15th in Western Conference
  • Steve Cangialosi: 15th in Western Conference
  • Daniel Chapela: 13th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Western Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 15th in Western Conference
  • Tony Husband: 15th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 14th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 15th in Western Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 15th in Western Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 15th in Western Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 14th in Western Conference
  • Bruno Vain: 15th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in Western Conference

New Kit

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Raphael Wicky
  • Stadium: Sporting Park
  • Last year: 7W-20L-7D, 28 points, 15th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2026 season previews

