MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps, Tristan Blackmon agree to contract extension

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Tristan Blackmon Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps FC and defender Tristan Blackmon have agreed to a long-term contract extension, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Blackmon was acquired in a trade this winter, arriving from LAFC via Charlotte FC in the Expansion Draft for $475,000 in General Allocation Money. The new contract comes just before Blackmon returns to Los Angeles to face LAFC on Sunday (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada).

The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with LAFC, making 64 appearances and winning the 2019 Supporters' Shield. LAFC left him unprotected for the Expansion Draft, where Charlotte selected him and traded him to Vancouver. Since joining the Whitecaps this year, Blackmon has started all three games at right center back in head coach Vanni Sartini's three-at-the-back system.

Blackmon is the latest Whitecap to extend his contract over the last couple of months, following the likes of defender Javain Brown, striker Brian White and goalkeeper Thomas Hasal. Vancouver are at the beginning of their first full season under Sartini, who took over as interim manager last year and led the team on a memorable charge up the Western Conference standings into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The defender can play either right back or centrally and seems tailor-made for the wide center back spot in Sartini's system.

Prior to MLS, Blackmon starred at the University of Pacific and was selected by LAFC with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Vancouver Whitecaps FC Tristan Blackmon Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

State of USMNT No. 9 options: Who could Gregg Berhalter select for World Cup qualifiers?
Sources: Toronto FC finalizing Kemar Lawrence trade to Minnesota United
Who could be available? 6 players to watch in the MLS trade market
More News
More News
Recap: Pumas UNAM 3, New England Revolution 0 (3-3 aggregate: PUM advance 4-3 on PKs)
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Pumas UNAM 3, New England Revolution 0 (3-3 aggregate: PUM advance 4-3 on PKs)
Recap: CF Montréal 1, Cruz Azul 1 (1-2 aggregate: CAZ advance)
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: CF Montréal 1, Cruz Azul 1 (1-2 aggregate: CAZ advance)
Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps, Tristan Blackmon agree to contract extension
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps, Tristan Blackmon agree to contract extension
United States U-20 men’s national team roster for friendlies vs. Argentina, River Plate

United States U-20 men’s national team roster for friendlies vs. Argentina, River Plate
Charlotte FC issued warning for violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC issued warning for violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
Messi and Neymar: What eventual MLS moves would look like for PSG’s superstars
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Messi and Neymar: What eventual MLS moves would look like for PSG’s superstars
More News
Video
Video
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution | March 16, 2022
3:28

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution | March 16, 2022
SAVE: Alfredo Talavera, Pumas UNAM - 91st minute
0:14

SAVE: Alfredo Talavera, Pumas UNAM - 91st minute
GOAL: Sebastián Saucedo, Pumas UNAM - 59th minute
1:05

GOAL: Sebastián Saucedo, Pumas UNAM - 59th minute
GOAL: Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Pumas UNAM - 49th minute
0:51

GOAL: Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Pumas UNAM - 49th minute
More Video