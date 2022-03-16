Transfer Tracker

Sources: Toronto FC finalizing Kemar Lawrence trade to Minnesota United

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Kemar Lawrence

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC are finalizing a trade to acquire Jamaican international left back Kemar Lawrence from Toronto FC, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Lawrence had not been with Toronto during preseason as both sides looked to sort a new destination for the fullback.

Lawrence, 29, originally came to MLS in 2015 with the New York Red Bulls and established himself as one of the league’s best left backs during his time at the club from 2015-19, winning two Supporters’ Shields and placing fifth in 2018 MLS Defender of the Year voting.

Minnesota currently have Chase Gasper as their key option at the position. Center back Bakaye Dibassy filled in at left back during the first two weeks of the Loons' 2022 campaign with Gasper out injured, with DJ Taylor deputizing there in Sunday's 1-0 win at RBNY.

This offseason, TFC also bid farewell to fullbacks Richie Laryea (transfer to Nottingham Forest), Auro (loan to Santos) and Justin Morrow (retirement) as their near-complete roster overhaul unfolds under Bob Bradley.

Lawrence left RBNY for Europe in January 2020, signing with RSC Anderlecht just before the pandemic shut down the world. He made 17 appearances with the Belgian club.

The dynamic defender has 71 caps with Jamaica, scoring three times for the Reggae Boyz. For his MLS career, Lawrence has six goals and 10 assists across 143 regular-season appearances.

Kemar Lawrence Toronto FC Minnesota United FC Transfer Tracker

