Sources: Portland Timbers sign Brazilian forward Nathan Fogaça

The Portland Timbers have signed Brazilian forward Nathan Fogaça, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Fogaça was added to the Timbers' second team last month and is being elevated to the first team.

Fogaça, 22, impressed the coaching staff in training sessions since his arrival. He has experience in the United States after spending last year on loan with San Antonio FC, where he had 11 goals and four assists in 31 matches in the USL Championship. He made 12 appearances in the Brazilian top flight with Coritiba FC and another 16 in the second tier with the club.