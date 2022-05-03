Sources: Portland Timbers sign Brazilian forward Nathan Fogaça

The Portland Timbers have signed Brazilian forward Nathan Fogaça, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Fogaça was added to the Timbers' second team last month and is being elevated to the first team.
Fogaça, 22, impressed the coaching staff in training sessions since his arrival. He has experience in the United States after spending last year on loan with San Antonio FC, where he had 11 goals and four assists in 31 matches in the USL Championship. He made 12 appearances in the Brazilian top flight with Coritiba FC and another 16 in the second tier with the club.
The move retains flexibility for Portland in the Secondary Transfer Window (July 7-Aug. 4), with Fogaça a cost-friendly addition. The Timbers still have a U22 Initiative spot open. Portland looked into utilizing the U22 Initiative slot on a forward and came close to signing a youth international from Europe, but ultimately opted for Fogaça.
Center forward Felipe Mora has been out injured all season and is slated to return this summer. Jaroslaw Niezgoda has two goals in 10 appearances for the Timbers this season.
Portland, an MLS Cup finalist in 2021, have one win in their last seven games. They're 10th in the Western Conference standings after 10 matches.