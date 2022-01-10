MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Portland Timbers, Lanus finalizing Diego Valeri transfer

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Diego Valeri POR

The Portland Timbers and Lanus have agreed in principle over the transfer of midfielder Diego Valeri, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal isn't 100% done, though has reached the final stages.

Valeri, who turns 36 in May, began his career at Lanus. Valeri and Portland have been working on a potential exit this winter, with both parties keen for a positive resolution given his legendary status with the Timbers and the mutual respect they share.

The move would include the Timbers receiving a transfer fee of around $175,000 for Valeri, per sources, as well as Portland being absolved from his cap hit in 2022.

Valeri has 86 goals and 91 assists across 262 regular-season games (230 starts) with the Timbers after joining the club from Lanus in 2013. In the playoffs, he’s added another six goals and eight assists across 22 games (18 starts). He helped guide Portland to winning MLS Cup 2015 and two more Western Conference titles (2018, '21). He was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2017 and earned MLS Best XI honors three times.

Prior to joining the Timbers, Valeri was a product of Lanus' academy. He made 158 appearances for the club after debuting in the 2003 season. He was named captain before departing and spent time on loan in Europe with Porto and Almeria.

Valeri nears a return to his boyhood club at the end of his career. He would be the latest MLSer to make a move to Argentina this week, following defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (Inter Miami CF) and midfielder Tomas Pochettino (Austin FC) both joining River Plate on loan.

