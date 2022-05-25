Sources: Gianluca Busio's relegation release clause & what awaits Venezia's USMNT midfielder

US men's national team midfielder Gianluca Busio has a relegation release clause in his contract with Venezia FC in which he can leave on a free loan this summer, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Venezia finished bottom of Italy's Serie A in the 2021-22 season, four points from safety, and will spend next season in Serie B. While the major European leagues only just ended last weekend, Busio is already getting plenty of interest from clubs across Serie A, the Bundesliga, La Liga and elsewhere, sources say.

With the clause being a free loan, sources expect Busio to move this summer, but nothing is definite just yet. The new club would have to cover 100% of his salary. Busio, a Sporting Kansas City homegrown product, signed a three-year contract with Venezia as part of his club-record transfer to the Italian club last summer.

Busio, who turns 20 this week, made 29 Serie A appearances, including 23 starts in his first European campaign. Before heading to Europe, Busio broke through Sporting KC's academy and into their first team in August 2017, putting up eight goals and nine assists in 70 appearances across all competitions by his 19th birthday.

This time last year, a number of European clubs hoped to sign Busio, including the likes of Club Brugge (Belgium), Sassuolo (Italy), Sporting CP (Portugal) and others before Venezia sealed a deal worth $6 million up front with incentives to take the deal to $10.5 million.