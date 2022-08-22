Sources: FC Cincinnati, Brandon Vazquez agree to long-term contract extension

FC Cincinnati and star forward Brandon Vazquez have agreed to a long-term contract extension, sources told MLSsoccer.com. The deal is through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Vazquez’s previous deal had only a contract option for the 2023 MLS season.

Vazquez, 23, is enjoying a breakout year with 15 goals and four assists in 25 appearances this season, thriving in a two-forward system in Cincinnati. His run of form dates back to the end of last year, where he had four goals and three assists in 828 minutes.

World Cup chase, transfer links

The center forward could be in line to receive a US men's national team call-up for friendlies in September, the last camp before manager Gregg Berhalter and his staff name their 26-man World Cup roster in the fall, giving him a real chance to head to Qatar. Vazquez is also eligible for Mexico, but he told TUDN’s Michele Giannone he hasn’t been contacted by anyone at the Mexican federation.

Vazquez’s breakout has put him at the center of some transfer rumors, including from Liga MX club Chivas. Sources say Chivas did indeed have a bid rejected earlier this summer, though it’s untrue Cincy put a $5 million price on the forward. English Premier League side Leeds United are reported to have made him a long-term target as well. Numerous MLS teams attempted to trade for him in the winter, though their advances were rebuffed.

MLS rise

Prior to joining Cincy via a trade with Nashville SC in the 2020 Expansion Draft for $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, Vazquez spent the first three years of his professional career with Atlanta United (2017-19). The San Diego-area native spent time in Club Tijuana’s academy system as well, while being a regular for US youth national teams, scoring at the 2015 U-17 World Cup. That team included Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Auston Trusty and Haji Wright.

FC Cincinnati’s attacking trio of Vazquez, Luciano Acosta and Brenner has been the driving force in their strong season, ahead of schedule with general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan in their first full year. Cincy sit ninth in the Eastern Conference table, though just two points below fifth place. They have eight games left to make the playoffs for the first time in the club’s brief MLS history, joining the league in 2019 and finishing bottom of the table three years running.