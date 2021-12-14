MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Colorado Rapids, USYNT duo Darren Yapi and Dantouma "Yaya" Toure training with Arsenal

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi and midfielder Dantouma "Yaya" Toure are currently training with Arsenal U-23s, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Colorado and Arsenal are both owned by Stan Kroenke.

Brian Sciaretta previously reported Toure was training with Arsenal as well as Rangers. Yapi trained with Belgian side Club Brugge as well, sources added.

Yapi, who just turned 17 in November, signed his Homegrown contract ahead of the 2021 season though spent most of the year on loan at the Colorado Switchbacks, the Rapids' USL Championship affiliate. He had two goals in 182 minutes, spread across 16 appearances. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for the Rapids Academy prior to signing his Homegrown deal, often playing above his age group. The center forward is a US youth international, most recently with the U-17s.

Toure, 17, signed a Homegrown deal with the Rapids after they acquired his rights from the New York Red Bulls. He scored three goals in 632 minutes with the Switchbacks, spread across 22 appearances. He made his MLS debut as well, playing three minutes off the bench against the San Jose Earthquakes in July. Like Yapi, the dynamic winger has represented the US up to the U-17 level.

Arsenal are among England's biggest and most storied clubs. The currently sit sixth in the Premier League and are managed by Mikel Arteta. Rapids homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett, currently with the senior US national team, headlines the selection of Rapids players to have trained with Arsenal in previous years.

Club Brugge sit second in the Belgian league and have been active in the MLS market of late. They acquired Tajon Buchanan from the New England Revolution and had a bid accepted by LAFC for Diego Rossi. They were also among clubs seriously interested in Gianluca Busio, Brenden Aaronson and Bryan Reynolds, three players who have made big-money moves from MLS to Europe. Rangers are one of Scotland's big two clubs and have featured several Americans over the years.

