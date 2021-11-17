Source: Minnesota United in advanced talks to sign Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro

Minnesota United FC are in advanced talks to sign Botafogo forward Rafael Navarro, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. He would arrive as a free transfer this winter.
Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press first reported the news.
Navarro, 21, has 14 goals and eight assists in 35 second-flight appearances this year. His contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. The Brazilian forward is in the midst of his true breakout campaign, having only registered two goals in limited appearances prior to this season.
Minnesota would likely add Navarro to their roster as a U22 Initiative signing if the deal gets over the line.
The Loons currently have Designated Player Adrien Hunou as a primary option at center forward, as well as veteran MLS striker Fanendo Adi. Robin Lod has played through the center, as can homegrown Patrick Weah.
Minnesota are currently preparing for their Round One match in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday at the Portland Timbers (5:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).