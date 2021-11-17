Source: Minnesota United in advanced talks to sign Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro

Minnesota United FC are in advanced talks to sign Botafogo forward Rafael Navarro, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. He would arrive as a free transfer this winter.

Navarro, 21, has 14 goals and eight assists in 35 second-flight appearances this year. His contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. The Brazilian forward is in the midst of his true breakout campaign, having only registered two goals in limited appearances prior to this season.