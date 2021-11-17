MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Minnesota United in advanced talks to sign Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Minnesota United FC are in advanced talks to sign Botafogo forward Rafael Navarro, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. He would arrive as a free transfer this winter.

Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press first reported the news.

Navarro, 21, has 14 goals and eight assists in 35 second-flight appearances this year. His contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. The Brazilian forward is in the midst of his true breakout campaign, having only registered two goals in limited appearances prior to this season.

Minnesota would likely add Navarro to their roster as a U22 Initiative signing if the deal gets over the line.

The Loons currently have Designated Player Adrien Hunou as a primary option at center forward, as well as veteran MLS striker Fanendo Adi. Robin Lod has played through the center, as can homegrown Patrick Weah.

Minnesota are currently preparing for their Round One match in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday at the Portland Timbers (5:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

Caden Clark: Don't overlook "darkhorse" New York Red Bulls in playoffs
El Salvador manager Hugo Perez interested in becoming MLS head coach
"Now for the pasta": Plotting Vancouver Whitecaps FC's journey to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
More News
More News
Who should be MLS 2021 Best XI picks? Extratime offers FIVE teams
Extratime

Who should be MLS 2021 Best XI picks? Extratime offers FIVE teams
Caden Clark: Don't overlook "darkhorse" New York Red Bulls in playoffs
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Caden Clark: Don't overlook "darkhorse" New York Red Bulls in playoffs
El Salvador manager Hugo Perez interested in becoming MLS head coach
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

El Salvador manager Hugo Perez interested in becoming MLS head coach
Source: Minnesota United in advanced talks to sign Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Minnesota United in advanced talks to sign Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro
Bandwagon guide to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs: Who to root for and why
Voices: Sam Jones

Bandwagon guide to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs: Who to root for and why
National Soccer Hall of Fame announces finalists for 2022 class

National Soccer Hall of Fame announces finalists for 2022 class
More News
Video
Video
Philly vs. RBNY: Whose golazo is better? Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
0:57

Philly vs. RBNY: Whose golazo is better? Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
Club & Country: Canada crown Iceteca, USMNT cap November window
1:16:51

Club & Country: Canada crown Iceteca, USMNT cap November window
Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 16
0:00

Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 16
Which MLS Team is "Defying Gravity"? Ask the Armchair Analyst!
40:46

Which MLS Team is "Defying Gravity"? Ask the Armchair Analyst!
More Video